Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 154,078 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,531,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.79% of Ingredion worth $538,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.35. 9,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a 0.62500 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $181,566.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

