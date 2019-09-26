Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,807,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $589,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

NYSE:HR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,874. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.50 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

