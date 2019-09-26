Vanguard Group Inc. Has $545.02 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,642,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of ManpowerGroup worth $545,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.22. 145,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,062. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $1,256,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $149,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

