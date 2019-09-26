Vanguard Group Inc. Has $613.78 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,425,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.05% of Old Republic International worth $613,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,972,000 after buying an additional 612,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,153,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,953,000 after buying an additional 42,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,377,000 after buying an additional 258,303 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,456,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,966,000 after buying an additional 124,277 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,457,000 after buying an additional 737,560 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $354,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 20,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $482,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,531.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 600 shares of company stock worth $13,484 and sold 39,510 shares worth $910,953. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,474. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities cut Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

