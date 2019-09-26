Vanguard Group Inc. Has $625.65 Million Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,896,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 260,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Berry Global Group worth $625,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Creeks Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,490,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,502,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $39.37. 17,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,603. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 3.89%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.