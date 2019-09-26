Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 24,584 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,118,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.76% of Arrow Electronics worth $578,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.30. 22,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,697. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $3,963,468.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,966.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $217,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $559,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.02.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

