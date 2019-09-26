Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 261,443 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,684,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.06% of Primerica worth $561,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 176.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Primerica by 433.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $129.01. 74,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.14. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $132.17.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $504.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $239,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,198.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $332,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $929,550. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

