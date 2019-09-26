Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,405,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,820,000 after acquiring an additional 685,989 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.70. The company had a trading volume of 29,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,357. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.09.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.1558 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

