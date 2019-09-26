Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $141,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,925,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after buying an additional 388,692 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,408,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.46. 140,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,592. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $277.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

