VeriCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $9,681.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027118 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002368 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00142670 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,989.01 or 1.00460581 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000797 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,059,292 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bleutrade, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

