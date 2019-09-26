Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.43

Shares of Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.13. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 78 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Vertex Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Energy Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 290.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,527,590 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 334.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 361,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

