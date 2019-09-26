Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.34

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.34 and traded as low as $32.50. Vertu Motors shares last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 446,383 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertu Motors in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 million and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In other Vertu Motors news, insider Jatinder Aujla sold 25,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total value of £9,766.77 ($12,762.01). Also, insider David Crane bought 21,340 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £7,255.60 ($9,480.73).

Vertu Motors Company Profile (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.