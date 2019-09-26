Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Up 94.9% in September

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the August 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERU. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Veru in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Veru in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

Shares of Veru stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $137.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.43. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 50.14% and a negative net margin of 59.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 30,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Also, CFO Michele Greco purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $89,040 and have sold 80,000 shares worth $170,700. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Veru in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 65.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 183.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 1.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

