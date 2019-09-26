Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $38.16 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $38,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $447,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $3,081,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,676,364.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,390 shares of company stock worth $9,459,338. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.97. 239,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $168.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $528.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.57.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.