Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $45.51 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,576,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 66,980 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $45,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,620,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,201,581,000 after purchasing an additional 431,656 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,927,000 after buying an additional 1,835,431 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,942,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,320,000 after buying an additional 884,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,179,000 after buying an additional 16,537,844 shares in the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 156,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

