Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,318,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.24% of Marten Transport worth $42,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRTN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 421.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 19.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

MRTN traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,541. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.51. Marten Transport, Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.45 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRTN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

