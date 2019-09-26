Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.10% of State Auto Financial worth $47,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 16.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40,868 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STFC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,257. State Auto Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.38). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. State Auto Financial’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, Director Michelle Lantow acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.03 per share, for a total transaction of $31,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered State Auto Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

State Auto Financial Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

