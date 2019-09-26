Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,048 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,486,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $37,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,080,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of KBR by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,027,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,882 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of KBR by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,785,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,539,000 after purchasing an additional 928,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,552,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,817,000 after purchasing an additional 399,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of KBR by 2,544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 400,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 384,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $145,127.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,352 shares of company stock valued at $156,310 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.90. 38,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

