Virtacoin (VTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Virtacoin has a total market capitalization of $8,783.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Virtacoin has traded 70.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

VTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world.

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.