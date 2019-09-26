Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Reduced by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.0% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Visa worth $217,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lunia Capital LP grew its stake in Visa by 13,370.7% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17,806.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $334,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $676,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $175.21. The stock had a trading volume of 415,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,731,623. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05. The company has a market cap of $347.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In related news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

