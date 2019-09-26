Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 200 by Barclays

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 144 ($1.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 188.47 ($2.46).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 163.24 ($2.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion and a PE ratio of -5.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,602 ($20.93).

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 109,102 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69), for a total value of £140,741.58 ($183,903.80).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

