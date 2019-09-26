Voleon Capital Management LP Buys New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $300.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.29.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $274.94. 11,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.11 and a 1-year high of $292.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.44, for a total value of $631,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $5,245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock worth $19,402,442 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.