Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $923,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.54. 3,400,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,904. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

