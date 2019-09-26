Voleon Capital Management LP Takes $1.10 Million Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,826,000 after acquiring an additional 307,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 148,538 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 120,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,505. SLM Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.69 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 26.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLM. TheStreet downgraded SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.