Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,478 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,521. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.12. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $77.19 and a one year high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $869.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.16 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

