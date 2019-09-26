Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 453,418 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 287.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,418 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Range Resources worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi acquired 9,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.41. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,565.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $33,246.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,938 shares of company stock valued at $176,159 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RRC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 413,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,663,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $851.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 7.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

