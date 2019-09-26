Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 174.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,256 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Capri worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.76. 97,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,014. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $70.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Capri had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol purchased 363,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,975,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.