Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 466.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Copart by 1.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 6.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $3,172,711.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,818.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

Copart stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.00. 78,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,335. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

