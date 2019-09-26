Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $82,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,102,140,000 after acquiring an additional 281,116 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after acquiring an additional 137,078 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,075,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,259,000 after acquiring an additional 58,582 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $3,818,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,407,575.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total value of $73,276.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,642.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,248 shares of company stock worth $7,569,057. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.75.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $320.70. The company had a trading volume of 89,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,467. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $189.35 and a one year high of $324.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.