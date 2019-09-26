Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.65 Million Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 99.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 236.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UDR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 94,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $49.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

In related news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $149,513.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,929.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,728,468.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

