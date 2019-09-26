Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 32,929 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,929 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after buying an additional 1,921,814 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 5,130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Anthem by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,685,000 after purchasing an additional 378,897 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 252.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 523,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,728,000 after purchasing an additional 374,746 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Anthem by 1,493.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 371,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,520,000 after acquiring an additional 347,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.36. 1,858,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,896. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.35 and a 200 day moving average of $277.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.86.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

