W Carlton Reckling Sells 5,000 Shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

W Carlton Reckling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, W Carlton Reckling sold 4,700 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $94,047.00.

On Friday, August 16th, W Carlton Reckling sold 300 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, W Carlton Reckling sold 5,153 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $103,111.53.

On Friday, June 28th, W Carlton Reckling sold 15,000 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SI-Bone Inc has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.23 million and a P/E ratio of -27.66.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 84.84% and a negative net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SI-Bone by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

