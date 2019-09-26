Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 883,777 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,997,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.50% of Godaddy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Godaddy by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 287,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 103,511 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Godaddy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Godaddy by 3,070.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Godaddy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 356,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Godaddy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,163,000 after purchasing an additional 119,105 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Wagner sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $533,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $28,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,868.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,593 shares of company stock worth $1,639,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GDDY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.05. 59,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 104.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $84.97.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.40 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Godaddy’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

