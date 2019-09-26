Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $51,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $20,374,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

NASDAQ LHCG traded down $3.99 on Thursday, reaching $113.34. The company had a trading volume of 100,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.84 and a 1-year high of $129.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day moving average is $116.05.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $517.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.24 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

