Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Invests $42.85 Million in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,851,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.0% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 164,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Karst Peak Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $25,350,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 26.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,299.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 677,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,482,000 after buying an additional 628,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $135.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA set a $138.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.06.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.72. 482,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,371. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average of $130.02. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $232.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

