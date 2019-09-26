Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 222,849 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $69,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.13.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $184.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $185.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $769,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $25,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,699.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,572 shares of company stock valued at $45,314,523. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

