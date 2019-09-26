Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 1,901 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $65,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $116,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 125.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total value of $66,593.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,961. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.