Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 27,540 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,540 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $49,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,932,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 83,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 428,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,246 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.80. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.89.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,045.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,570.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,041 shares of company stock worth $2,978,213. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

