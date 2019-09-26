Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,369 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,417,000 after acquiring an additional 632,919 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 112,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 144,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.43. The company had a trading volume of 175,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,080. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

