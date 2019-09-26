Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutz (ETR:DEZ) a €7.60 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutz currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €7.83 ($9.10).

Shares of DEZ stock opened at €5.17 ($6.01) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.03. Deutz has a 1-year low of €4.79 ($5.57) and a 1-year high of €9.05 ($10.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $624.25 million and a PE ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Deutz

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

