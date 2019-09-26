Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.75

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 303766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.01% and a return on equity of 62.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CFO Dale W. Boyles bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

