Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC owned 0.10% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,472,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 749,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,091,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,752,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,116,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WASH stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $860.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.67. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $57.46.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.91%.

Several research firms have commented on WASH. Compass Point set a $53.00 price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

