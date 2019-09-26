Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given a $105.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.66.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $70.28 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.19.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $541,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,746.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $186,334.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,638 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,039. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 325.6% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 47.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

