Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) Short Interest Up 43.6% in September

Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ WEBK remained flat at $$31.25 during trading on Thursday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.74. Wellesley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39.

Get Wellesley Bancorp alerts:

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Wellesley Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Wellesley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Wellesley Bancorp by 16.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 44,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wellesley Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Wellesley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellesley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.