Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. OTR Global started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “mixed” rating on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.53.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,574. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

