Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 372.8% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 149,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 117,987 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 28,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,070,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Macquarie cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.74.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.