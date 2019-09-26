Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IONS. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.33.

IONS stock opened at $61.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,884 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $14,272,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

