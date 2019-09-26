Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of St. Joe worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 1,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JOE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,986. St. Joe Co has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.01.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that St. Joe Co will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of St. Joe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

