Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter worth about $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 9.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 17.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 10.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 317,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 30,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.96. 10,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. Drive Shack Inc has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $267.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DS. Zacks Investment Research cut Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

