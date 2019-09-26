Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.03 Million Stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Marcus were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NYSE:MCS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.50. 1,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. Marcus Corp has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Marcus had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

